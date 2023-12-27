DENVER (KDVR) – Winds will be lighter on Wednesday with sunshine back in the state, making for a comfortable afternoon in Denver.

Weather today: Afternoon sunshine

A few clouds linger on Wednesday morning, but the state will see mainly sunny skies throughout the afternoon. Winds will be lighter as high temperatures are close to seasonal averages in the middle 40s.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Skies stay clear Wednesday night, making for a cooler start to Thursday. Lows will dip into the upper teens and low 20s with light winds.

Looking ahead: Staying dry and mild

Mainly sunny skies stick with the Front Range on Thursday as seasonal highs reach the middle 40s.

Friday adds a few extra clouds, but Denver will see mostly sunny skies as highs top out in the low 50s.

The last weekend of 2023 looks mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday is also partly cloudy with more seasonal highs in the middle 40s.

New Year’s Day will be comfortable with mainly sunny skies and mild highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday adds a few more clouds, but temperatures stay above average in the upper 40s.