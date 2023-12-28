DENVER (KDVR) – Thursday will bring mainly sunny skies to most of the state, as mild highs in the 40s in Denver will allow for more melting.

Weather today: Mild with sunny skies

Mainly sunny skies over the Front Range will help highs climb into the middle 40s, putting temperatures a few degrees above average. Winds will be light through most of the day. Snow from earlier in the week will continue to melt.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Dec. 28, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Clear and chilly

Skies are clear Thursday night as chilly lows dip into the lower 20s. Winds are light overnight, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Slight warming, staying dry

Friday keeps the abundant sunshine in the forecast with temperatures making it into the lower 50s.

Saturday stays the same with plenty of sunshine and mild highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday will add a few extra clouds with some light snow in the central mountains (only a few inches of accumulation). Highs on New Year’s Eve will be in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Dec. 28, 2023 (KDVR)

New Year’s Day also has partly cloudy skies as temperatures top out in the upper 40s.

Denver brings back more sunshine on Tuesday afternoon with comfy highs in the middle 40s.

Wednesday has a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the lower 40s.