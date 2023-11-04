DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather is looking to stay dry and warm through the weekend. Temperatures cool off and there is a chance of showers by the middle of next week.

Weather today: Sunny and warm

We’re kicking off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm air. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s nearing 70 degrees with winds coming out of the southeast around 5-10 mph. Highs will be around 10 degrees warmer than normal for the beginning of November.

Weather tonight: More clouds, mild

A few more clouds move into the mix this evening as lows sink into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds could be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph not out of the question.

Looking ahead: Staying warm for the first half of the week

We have a mix of clouds and sunshine to wrap up the weekend as temperatures will stay very warm. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s.

Lets keep the warm and dry trend going through Monday. We’ll cool off a little bit on Tuesday as we await our next system, bringing a chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

Highs for the second half of next week will only reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s.