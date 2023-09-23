DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and seasonal through the first weekend of fall.

More sunshine will help to warm temperatures again for the workweek.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear, cool

Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky Saturday night. Temperatures will be cool but seasonal and fall to the mid-40s.

Lows for Sept. 23, 2023 according to Pinpoint Weather.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and mild

Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Sunshine will help high temperatures climb up to the upper 70s alongside wind gusts reaching 15-20 mph.

Highs on Sept. 24, according to Pinpoint Weather.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer start to the week

More sunshine is in the forecast for the start of the workweek. This will lead to a slight warming trend.

The week ahead of Sept. 23 will be warm and sunny.

Temperatures will climb to the low to mid-80s most of the week, which is 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.