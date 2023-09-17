DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of mainly sunny conditions and highs in the 80s for the start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Some clouds, mild

Sunday night, there will be a few passing clouds alongside a light breeze. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid-50s, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Mainly sunny

Monday will look very similar to Sunday.

Looking ahead: Showers to end the week

Tuesday will start with a mainly sunny sky and keep highs climbing to the lower 80s. There is a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mostly in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday, will again be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Friday, there will be more clouds and a better chance for showers. Temperatures will be cooler and only climb to the upper 70s.

Sunshine and drier conditions move in by the weekend, but temperatures will stay cooler than normal, only reaching highs in the 70s.