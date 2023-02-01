DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies are back across Denver today with temperatures climbing above freezing for the first time in four days. Warmer weather is expected through the end of the week.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies

Denver and the Front Range will see mainly sunny skies today, helping to warm us up to the upper 30s. We’ll get above freezing for the first time since early Saturday morning.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Skies stay clear tonight with light winds. Lows are closer to seasonal lows as we dip into the middle teens.

Looking ahead: Sunny and seasonal weekend

Abundant sunshine is here on Thursday afternoon with highs that are just below average in the lower 40s. Friday is the pick of the week with highs flirting with 50 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds slide in on Saturday giving us partly cloudy skies as highs stay in the middle 40s. Sunday is back to mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs in the middle 40s.

More clouds arrive on Monday with chances for some mountain snow. Denver has the small chance for a light snow or rain shower. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 40s with a light wind. Tuesday is slightly cooler with highs in the upper 30s.