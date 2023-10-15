DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny, encouraging a warming trend to end the weekend and start the workweek.

Weather today: Warming up nicely

More sunshine is on the way for us this afternoon! High temperatures warm up into the upper 60s nearing 70 degrees, making for a perfect day to get outdoors. It could be breezy for some, especially east of the metro area with gusts up to 15 mph.

Weather tonight: Cool and calm

The clear skies are forecasted to continue overnight, temperatures drop down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds coming out of the southwest will be anywhere from 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: 70s and 80s on the horizon

The sunshine continues through the work week! This will ensure a warming pattern, especially for the next couple of days.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will climb to the lower 80s, which is around 15 degrees above normal and close to the record high of 86 set in 1926.

Our next front moves into the mix from Tuesday into Wednesday, knocking those temperatures down into the upper 60s with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures rebound into the 70s for the end of the work week.