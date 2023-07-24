DENVER (KDVR) — It took until June 27 for Denver’s weather to reach 90 degrees for the first time this summer. We’ve added another nine 90-degree days in July and there could be six more before the month ends.

High temperatures in Denver for July 2023

Weather tonight: Few storms and warm temperatures

A few showers and thunderstorms will drift off the mountains and foothills and move across metro Denver and the Front Range through this evening. According to the Pinpoint Weather Team, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, those showers could produce gusty wind in a few spots. There will also be some lightning. Skies will clear overnight.

Forecast overnight temperatures by Tuesday morning

Weather tomorrow: Another hot day

Temperatures across Colorado will sizzle again on Tuesday with lots of 90s and even triple-digit heat. There will be another round of late-day showers and thunderstorms. While the chance for rain is low on Tuesday the passing clouds will provide some shade on a hot day.

Forecast high temperatures across Colorado on Tuesday

Looking ahead: Rain chances return to reduce heat

We will continue to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day through the end of the work week. Temperatures are expected to lower with each passing day into the low 90s. The average high in Denver at this time of year is around 90 degrees.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The best chances for rain arrive over the weekend and into early next week. The increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring the temperatures closer to seasonal and even in the 80s by early next week.