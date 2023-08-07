DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will see drier and warmer conditions through the workweek ahead.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for eastern Colorado until 9 p.m. The primary concerns for thunderstorms that become strong to severe will be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Weather tonight: Clearing, cool

Evening thunderstorms will continue to push east. This will be followed by a partly cloudy night with low temperatures falling down to the mid-50s in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Spotty showers, warmer

Tuesday, Denver will see a mix of sunshine and clouds.

As high temperatures climb to the mid-80s, there will be a few spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will gain strength into the afternoon and evening as they move into the Eastern Plains, especially into northeast Colorado. Some of these storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier end to the week

Warmer and drier weather is in the forecast for the end of the workweek. Wednesday will be sunny with a high in the mid-80s. Sunshine on Thursday and Friday will help boost temperatures closer to 90 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will climb to the mid- to upper 80s alongside the slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.