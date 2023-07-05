DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will have below-normal temperatures through the end of the workweek with the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Weather tonight: Storms ending, clouds linger

Thunderstorms will continue to move east Wednesday evening ahead of a mainly cloudy night. Low temperatures will stay below normal and fall to the mid-50s.

Weather tomorrow: Severe storm chances

Thursday starts with a partly sunny sky. The risk for thunderstorms will increase into the late afternoon as high temperatures climb to around 80 degrees.

Thunderstorms could become strong to severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts and lightning, especially east of Denver.

Looking ahead: More storms before warm-up

There will be a similar risk for afternoon thunderstorms becoming strong to severe on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures on both days reaching just shy of 80 degrees.

A drier and warmer pattern will move in Sunday and into the start of the workweek.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will warm up to around 90 degrees with an isolated chance for afternoon thunderstorms, especially on Monday and Wednesday.