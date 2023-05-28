DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds and thunderstorms through Memorial Day weekend.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny start, a few afternoon storms

Much like Saturday, Sunday will start with sunshine and warm to the upper 70s.

As temperatures climb, clouds will build in and followed by some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The risk for thunderstorms becoming strong to severe will move east, with the greatest risk in southeastern Colorado. Main impacts are hail, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain.

Looking ahead: More afternoon thunderstorms through the week

Memorial Day will follow this similar trend but the threat for strong to severe storms is lower on Monday. However, remember “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

This pattern continues all the way through the week and next weekend.