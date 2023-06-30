DENVER (KDVR) — With extra clouds, highs in Denver weather only reach 70 degrees with early afternoon storms that will push out into the plains Friday evening.

Weather today: Early afternoon storms

Highs in Denver will struggle to reach the low 70s Friday afternoon, keeping storm severity lower. Storms will fire up just after noon and push out into the plains in the early evening hours.

On June 30, storms will begin just after noon in Denver.

The southeastern corner of the state has a slight risk for severe weather, including hail and isolated tornadoes.

On June 30 the southeastern corner of Colorado could see severe weather with hail and potential for tornadoes.

Weather tonight: Slow-clearing skies

Cloudy skies will gradually clear overnight with comfortable lows in the middle 50s. Winds will be lighter overnight as the storms exit the state.

Looking ahead: Warming over the weekend

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and below-average highs in the upper 70s. Sunday is warmer with highs in the middle 80s and sunny skies. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

Monday is closer to seasonal averages in the upper 80s with sunny skies.

The Fourth of July will be warm with highs in the middle 80s and small chances for storms.

Storm chances are a little higher on Wednesday afternoon with cooler highs in the middle 70s. Thursday has highs in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and afternoon storms.