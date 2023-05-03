DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a typical spring pattern with mild temperatures and the chance for a few afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and mild

The Denver area will stay under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Mild temperatures, chance for afternoon showers

Clouds will build in Thursday morning as high temperatures climb back up to the low to mid-70s. This will be ahead of an increased chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Chance for spring showers continues

Colorado will stay in a typical spring pattern for most of the upcoming week. This will result in highs in the 70s and a daily chance for a few showers and thunderstorms developing with the heat of the afternoon.

Parts of northwest Colorado are under a flood watch through Saturday afternoon. Flooding could occur due to rain and snowmelt. Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding will be possible in poor drainage and urban areas, and low-water crossings. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris.

A fire weather watch is set to go into effect Friday. Strong wind gusts and low humidity will lead to increased fire danger.