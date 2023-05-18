DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn cloudy and wet again Thursday into Friday. This storm system will bring less rain than last week’s showers, but it will still be a cooler and wet two days with the potential for minor flooding.

Weather today: Cool, cloudy and soggy Thursday

Denver and the Front Range will wake up behind a cold front with mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog and isolated showers. The better chance for showers will move in this afternoon and evening.

The best chance for rain will come Thursday afternoon, through the evening, and into early Friday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday and just reach the mid-60s. If clouds break up in the afternoon, there will be warmer temperatures in some spots and a better chance for evening thunderstorms.

While widespread flooding is not anticipated, if thunderstorms do form and flood-prone places with already saturated soil see heavy rain, there is potential for flooding.

Weather tonight: Soggy Thursday

The chance for showers will continue overnight on Thursday.

The chance for thunderstorms will dissipate after sunset as low temperatures drop toward 50 degrees.

Looking ahead: Drier weekend

Rain will stick around into the first half of Friday with scattered showers, cloudy skies and the chance for a few thunderstorms. By Friday night, rainfall totals will range from about .1 inch up to .7 inch on the Front Range with up to 1.5 inches in parts of southern Colorado.

Friday’s temperatures will stay in the mid-60s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend with a lower chance for a spring shower or isolated storm chances.

Highs will be warmer, but more seasonal and climb to the 70s on both days. Temperatures will continue to warm to the mid 70s by the middle of the workweek alongside an increasing chance for more showers and thunderstorms.