DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a spring pattern of warmer than normal temperatures and the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Showers clear, mild

Showers will clear out on Thursday evening and so will most of the clouds. Temperatures will stay mild and fall down to the mid-40s.

Weather tomorrow: Mild, few afternoon showers

Friday morning will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in during the afternoon alongside the chance for a few showers.

High temperatures will climb to the mid-70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: 70s and a few showers

The spring pattern will continue this weekend and into the start of next week. Saturday and Sunday will start with sunshine and will be followed by a slight chance for showers in the afternoon, when temperatures climb from a low of around 40 degrees to a high of around 70 degrees.

Sunshine will warm temperatures to the mid-70s by the start of next week. The chance for showers will stay low on Monday and Tuesday, but the chance for afternoon showers will increase midweek as highs climb closer to 80 degrees.