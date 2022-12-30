DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast will stay dry through New Year’s Eve before the next storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday, bringing snowfall and cooler temperatures.

Monday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with impacts expected to the morning and evening drives.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Mountain snow showers will increase by Friday night, with roads turning slick. The Front Range will stay dry overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will cool to 25 degrees overnight in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Dry New Year’s Eve

Scattered snow and a mix of rain and snow will fall on the Northern Front Range and northeast plains Saturday morning, with Denver staying dry.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout New Year’s weekend. New Year’s Eve night will be dry on the Front Range with temperatures in the mid-30s around midnight.

Looking ahead: Snow Sunday, Monday

Snow showers will push onto the Front Range Sunday afternoon and will last through Monday. Roads will likely be slick and snow-packed for the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Totals will range from 2-6 inches on the Front Range with 1-2 feet of snow in Colorado’s western mountains from Friday night through Monday night.

Dry conditions will return on Tuesday, with high temperatures returning to the 40s by Thursday.