DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast will stay dry through New Year’s Eve before the next storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday, bringing snowfall and cooler temperatures.

Monday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with impacts expected to land in the morning and evening drives.

Weather today: Dry New Year’s Eve

Scattered snow and a mix of rain and snow will fall on the Northern Front Range and northeast plains Saturday morning, with Denver staying dry and mild.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout New Year’s weekend making travel slow and difficult.

Weather tonight: Dry Denver, Mountain snow

Mountain snow showers continue overnight with lows in the 20s. New Year’s Eve night will be dry on the Front Range with temperatures in the mid-30s around midnight.

Looking ahead: Snow Sunday, Monday

Rain and snow showers will push onto the Front Range Sunday evening and will last through Monday.

Roads will be snow-packed and slick for the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Dry conditions will return on Tuesday, with high temperatures returning to the 40s by Thursday.