DENVER (KDVR) — The snow is expected to become even more widespread in the high country Saturday evening!

Some of that snow could push into the metro area by Sunday, but if there is any snow there it will be little to no accumulations with highs in the 40s.

For the high country, there are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through much if not all of the weekend.

Areas in the northern mountains such as Rabbit Ears Pass can expect an additional 16-32 inches of snowfall, which is why they are under a Winter Storm Warning. Meanwhile, the Flat Tops could get an additional 1-2 feet of snow with this system. The regions furthest east under the Winter Storm Warning (Fairplay, Georgetown, Estes Park) may see an additional 9-18″ of snow.

Elsewhere, there may be an additional 6-12 inches of snow for those under a Winter Weather Advisory as shown in purple.

Roads will be slick in the high country and visibility will be an issue, make sure to take your time on the roads.

A high wind warning is also set to go into effect for the foothills Saturday night through Sunday morning. During this time, wind speeds will pick up to 30-50 mph and could gust up to 80 mph.

On top of all of that, an Avalanche Watch has been issued for Saturday night through Sunday. Avalanche danger will be high, level 4 or 5, because of heavy snow and strong wind.

Weather tonight: Cool and cloudy in the metro

Snow will continue to fall in the mountains Saturday night as overnight low temperatures are expected to sink into the 20s. There will still be breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph again, so keep any loose lightweight items secured.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and breezy in the metro, more mountain snow

Temperatures stay a touch below average to round out the weekend with highs only being in the middle to upper 40s. There is a slight chance for flurries Sunday morning in the metro, but that should lead to little to no accumulations. It will be breezy again with gusts up to 30 mph.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, warming workweek

Snow showers will continue in the mountains through Sunday and even into Monday for some. The northern mountains will receive the most snowfall, with some areas potentially getting another two or more feet of snow.

Denver will see a strong westerly shift in wind. This is a drying breeze that will aid in a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonal for this time of year. A few flurries aren’t out of the question.

Sunshine and a big warming trend kick in for the start of the workweek. Highs will climb to the upper 50s Monday, 60 degrees Tuesday, then mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday temperatures drop into the 50s as we are eyeing our next snowmaker which seems to be coming next weekend.