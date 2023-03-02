DENVER (KDVR) — While it was nice to have sunshine back in the Denver weather forecast and some mild temperatures along the Front Range, another round of snow is coming Friday.

The mountains will see the best chance of snow. The Denver area will see scattered snow showers late in the day with limited accumulation.

Snowfall accumulation across Colorado Possible snowfall from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Cold again

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with some high clouds drifting in late. The wind will be light. Temperatures will dip below freezing across the state.

Seasonal low temperatures are expected in metro Denver, with readings in the 20s. Light snow will return to the northwest corner of Colorado and could make travel difficult across some of the higher passes.

Overnight low temperatures across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: Mostly dry until snow returns

There will be increasing clouds across Denver after a period of sunshine to start Friday. By the time of the evening commute, some rain and snow showers will move from west to east across the Front Range.

Forecast highs will reach the 40s and 50s, keeping pavement temperatures warm. Any evening snow should melt, making for wet areas.

Forecast highs from the Pinpoint Weather team

Looking ahead: Mild weekend before snow returns

There will be a break from the snow over the weekend, with plenty of sunshine on both days. Highs will be cool on Saturday, followed by milder readings on Sunday. It will stay dry and mild on Monday to start next week.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another midweek storm that will return colder temperatures in the 30s for the remainder of next week. There is also a chance of more snow from late Tuesday through Thursday.

Yes, it will snow again on Wednesday, making the eighth time in 10 weeks and five Wednesdays in a row with at least a trace of snow. This next round could deliver more than just a trace, with several inches of accumulation possible.