DENVER (KDVR) — The recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances in the Denver weather forecast later this week and over the weekend.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast is also calling for a stretch of cold days. Here’s a look at some of the recent snow reports as of 1:30 p.m.

Snow reports posted for western suburbs Snow reports posted for eastern suburbs

Weather tonight: Snow ends, skies clear

As the snow ends Wednesday evening, skies will clear from west to east. Under starry skies and light wind, temperatures will dip into the teens across metro Denver. This will keep side streets slick overnight. Most main roads should dry out, making for better driving Thursday morning.

Forecast low temperatures for early Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine returns

The Pinpoint Weather team is expecting a quiet day across Denver and the Front Range Thursday. There will be abundant sunshine to enjoy. However, because the sun angle is still low at this time of year, there will be little melting of the recent snow. Temperatures will also struggle to get just above freezing thanks to the blanket of snow on the ground.

Looking ahead: More snow and continued cold

There are a few more storms coming that could deliver accumulating snow again. Right now, the track of these incoming storms looks to be across southern Colorado. In that spot the possibility of accumulating snow in metro Denver is low. However, the metro could still get up to an inch in areas mainly south of downtown.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-Day Outlook

If the storm track lifts a little more north, then the chance for accumulating snow increases and the totals would go up. And the outlook remains cold through the end of the month.

The average high in Denver should be around 45 degrees. There are forecast highs in the upper 20s to low 30s each day with overnight lows in the teens. So, the snow on the ground will be sticking around for quite some time.