DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay wet and cooler after severe storms and then record-breaking rainfall. Flood watches will remain in effect until Friday morning.

Weather tonight: Flooding rain

Rain showers will be heavy at times through the evening and overnight Thursday.

Low temperatures will be cool and fall to the mid-40s.

Weather tomorrow: More rain, breezy

More rain is in the forecast on Friday. Temperatures will stay cool and only reach 60 degrees alongside wind gusts out of the northwest up to 35 mph.

Looking ahead: More rain, warm-up ahead

Soggy weather and more spring showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off for the next seven days. Saturday is looking dry, but the chance for showers will increase on Mother’s Day.

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday and only reach the upper 50s. A more spring-like pattern will return next week with temperatures warming to the mid-70s again and a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.