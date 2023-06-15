DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a wet pattern Friday and Saturday, followed by sunshine and more seasonal temperatures on Father’s Day.

Weather tonight: Evening storms ending

The chance for thunderstorms will continue through Thursday evening before wrapping up overnight. Temperatures will fall down to the 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Rain, cooler

It will be a soggy and cooler end to the workweek. Clouds will stick around through Friday morning and will be followed by rain showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will limit high temperatures to the mid-60s, which is more than 15 degrees cooler than average.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier

Soggy weather will continue into Saturday. Like Friday, Saturday will start out with increasing clouds followed by showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A drier weather pattern will start Saturday night into Sunday. Father’s Day will be mostly sunny with a high of around 80 degrees. The warming trend will continue Monday and Tuesday thanks to sunshine.