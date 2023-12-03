DENVER (KDVR) – Denver could see an early morning snow shower with brisk winds into the afternoon and mountain snow wrapping up later tonight.

Weather today: Breezy with high country snow

Denver will see partly cloudy skies after some early morning snow showers. Accumulation is not expected in the city, but a light dusting is possible along the Palmer Divide. Snow continues in the high country with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect through late tonight or early Monday.

High winds are also expected with High Wind Warnings in the foothills through 11PM tonight. Winds can be at 30-50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, cool

As the snow tapers off in the northern mountains tonight, the winds over the Front Range will slow with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are above seasonal averages in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Warming through mid-week

Monday begins the work week with more afternoon sunshine as highs climb into the upper 50s. Tuesday is a few degrees warmer, hitting 60 degrees with mainly sunny skies. The warming trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Friday adds clouds throughout the day with highs in the middle 50s. Snow is possible in the mountains later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Clouds linger in the metro on Saturday, as highs are cooler in the low 40s.