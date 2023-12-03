DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be sunny with warming temperatures for the start of the workweek.

However, continued snow in the mountains will keep winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in effect through Monday morning.

Heavy snow and strong wind are also triggering avalanche watches and warnings that continue into Monday.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy

Sunday night will stay partly cloudy and breezy in the metro with wind gusts around 15 mph. Lows will fall to the upper 20s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Monday, Denver will stay under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be much warmer and climb to the upper 50s.

Looking ahead: Warm and sunny midweek

On Tuesday, sunshine will aid in continuing the warming trend, and high temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees, which is about 15 degrees above normal.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine and a high in the mid-60s. This is about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, but still short of the record, which is 73 degrees set in 1939.

Mostly sunny sky and mid-60s stick around through Thursday. Friday, another system moves in which will bring along another drop in temperatures and a chance for showers.