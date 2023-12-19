DENVER (KDVR) — Denver tied a record high temperature in Denver weather Tuesday, reaching 67 degrees to tie the old record set more than one hundred years ago in 1917.

The area will stay mild through the end of the week with afternoon readings about 15 degrees above normal. The Pinpoint Weather Team, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, is closely watching the next chance for showers arriving by the holiday weekend. Details on exact timing, temperatures and possible snow totals will be worked out in the coming days.

Rain and snow showers possible as the Christmas holiday approaches

Weather tonight: Lots of clouds and cold

There will be lots of clouds streaming in from the West Coast that will make for a mostly cloudy night. Clouds at this time of year can act like a blanket making overnight lows not as cold. The coldest low will be in the Colorado mountains with single digits and teens. Denver will be chilly, but above freezing in the upper 30s.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Not as warm but still mild

The state will start Wednesday under cloudy skies along the Front Range and in metro Denver. There will be some sunshine later in the day as the cloud deck breaks slightly. Despite all the clouds, temperatures will still be above normal across the state with upper 50s and low 60s expected across the eastern plains and in metro Denver.

Forecast highs on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Tracking a chance for a white Christmas

A couple of storms are expected to form along the West Coast later in the week before heading toward Colorado by the holiday weekend. There are differences in the strength, timing and track of the storms and how they will impact Colorado. So, at this time the Pinpoint Weather Team will watch the details of the forecast closely and any related impacts for travel, especially on Christmas Eve.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures are looking colder for the holiday with readings expected in the upper 30s. If anyone is hoping for a white Christmas, the odds are low. Historically we only see “falling/measurable” snow 14% of the time.

If having snow on the ground works as a white Christmas that happens about 37% of the time. The last time Colorado had measurable snow falling on Christmas was in 2015 when Denver picked up 2.3 inches over the holiday.