DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and sunny this week with high temperatures well above average for this time of the year.

Weather today: Sunny and mild

Temperatures this morning will start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s before making their way into the upper 50s nearing 60 degrees. This will make for highs that are around 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Weather tonight: Clear skies continue

Look for more clear skies tonight! Temperatures are set to drop down into the middle 20s in the metro making for a cool but pretty calm night. Look for winds to come out of the southeast from 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Mild workweek

Monday will look very similar to Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing back into the 60s.

Wednesday into Thursday, a system will move into the area bringing more clouds to the metro, alongside slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for snow showers in the mountains and western slope.

Temperatures stay in the 50s for the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend.