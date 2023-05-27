DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of morning sunshine followed by afternoon clouds and thunderstorms through Memorial Day weekend.

Weather tonight: Showers clearing

Thunderstorms will wrap up this evening and will be followed by clearing clouds. Low temperatures will be seasonal and fall to 50 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny start, a few afternoon thunderstorms

Much like Saturday, Sunday will start with a mostly sunny sky.

As temperatures climb to a high in the upper 70s, clouds will build in and be followed by some afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The risk for thunderstorms becoming strong to severe will move east, with the greatest risk in southeastern Colorado.

Looking ahead: More afternoon thunderstorms into the workweek

Memorial Day will follow this similar trend of sunshine in the morning helping to boost high temperatures to around 80 degrees. By the afternoon, there will be more clouds and a chance for a few thunderstorms. The threat for strong to severe storms by Monday will diminish, but remember “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

This pattern of morning sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms will continue into the workweek.