DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm with highs in the 90s and a few chances for showers and afternoon thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Warm, breezy

Evening showers will clear out tonight, and so will most of the clouds. Wind gusts will stay around 30 mph out of the south as low temperatures fall to the mid-60s.

Weather tomorrow: Chance of thunderstorms

Friday will start with sunshine and more hot temperatures. As highs climb into the mid-90s, clouds will build in ahead of the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead: More highs in the 90s

Saturday will start with sunshine, then the chance for showers and thunderstorms moves in by the afternoon as high temperatures climb back into the mid-90s.

Mid-90s and sunshine will stick around the forecast Sunday into the start of the workweek. The next big chance will move in Thursday and Friday with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms, aiding in bringing temperatures back to the 80s.