DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a paten of morning sunshine, afternoon thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 90s through the start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clearing, mild

Thunderstorms will wrap up Saturday evening, followed by clearing clouds. Temperatures will stay seasonal and fall to the 60s.

Weather tomorrow: Morning sun, afternoon storms

Sunday will continue this pattern of morning sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds and thunderstorms through the evening. Temperatures will be on the warm side and reach the low to mid-90s.

Looking ahead: Increasing chance for rain, cooler temperatures

The pattern of morning sunshine followed by afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 90s will continue on Monday.

Then, the chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase midweek thanks to monsoon moisture in the area. Because of this, a cooling trend will start. High temperatures on Tuesday will still reach near 90 degrees, which is normal for this time of year. But, will fall to highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.