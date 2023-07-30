DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of morning sunshine, afternoon thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 90s through the start of the week.

Weather today: Morning sun, afternoon storms

Today will continue this pattern of morning sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds and thunderstorms through the evening. Temperatures will be on the hot side and reach the low to mid-90s.

Storms move in and pass by through the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead: Increasing storms, decreasing temps

More of the same on Monday and then Tuesday more monsoon moisture moves in which increases our storm chance and cools things down a touch.

Best and most widespread storms look to be midweek.