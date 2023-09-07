DENVER (KDVR) — The hot and dry Denver weather will continue for a few more days. Friday will bring another round of possible 90-degree temperatures across the Denver metro.

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a cooler change along with showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall is still ahead for the year, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast highs on Friday for metro Denver

Weather tonight: Starry and pleasant

The few clouds that drift across the state on Thursday will fade away after sunset. Skies will be clear across Colorado making for another pleasant night.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s in locations east of the mountains including metro Denver and the Front Range. There will be chilly readings in the upper 30s and low 40s through mountain towns.

Overnight lows by Friday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Dry and warm

It’ll be another dry day across Colorado on Friday. There will be some passing clouds, especially during the afternoon and early evening. The wind will be light from the south.

Temperatures will be warm across the state with the hottest afternoon highs over the Eastern Plains.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Friday

Looking ahead: Weekend rain and much cooler

It will stay dry and warm on Saturday. A cold front will arrive early on Sunday, cooling temperatures in Denver to the 70s.

There will also be showers and a possible thunderstorm. Those attending the Broncos home game at Empower Field at Mile High should plan for some wet weather.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Additional light rain showers will be possible on Monday. There will be just a few scattered showers on Tuesday.

It looks to dry out for the remainder of the week as temperatures slowly warm back into the upper 70s.