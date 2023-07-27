DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of morning sunshine and hot afternoon temperatures, followed by afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Clearing, mild

Evening thunderstorms will start to clear and clouds will continue to clear throughout the night. Low temperatures will fall to the 60s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Lows on the night of July 27 will be mild.

Weather tomorrow: Morning sun, afternoon thunderstorms

Friday, Denver will stay in the same pattern of morning sunshine helping to boost high temperatures to the mid-90s.

Then, clouds will increase through the afternoon bringing the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Denver will be in the mid-90s on Friday, July 28.

Looking ahead: Storm chance increases

The pattern of morning sunshine followed by hot temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures reach the lower 90s, which is just a few degrees hotter than normal for this time of year.

This pattern will continue Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures on both days around 90 degrees.

The chance for thunderstorms will increase Thursday and Friday, which in turn will help to lower temperatures to highs in the 80s.