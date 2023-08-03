DENVER (KDVR) — Thunderstorms will stay in Denver’s weather forecast Thursday evening, and return Friday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. The biggest concerns with thunderstorms will be large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts.

Weather tonight: Storms ending

Evening thunderstorms will continue to push east. This will leave behind clearing clouds and a low of around 60 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Another round of afternoon storms

Friday will look similar to Thursday. Denver will start off with morning sunshine. Then, as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s, clouds will build in during the afternoon followed by a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Drier and cooler

A slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms continues this weekend alongside cooler temperatures. Saturday, morning sunshine will help temperatures quickly climb back up to the mid-80s, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon and a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Temperatures on Sunday will be much cooler and only reach the mid-70s. Below-average temperatures continue into the start of the workweek. Monday will bring a slight chance for afternoon showers, followed by more sunny and warmer temperatures returning Tuesday.