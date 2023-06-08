DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in the pattern of dry mornings followed by afternoon thunderstorms through the start of the weekend.

Weather tonight: Showers ending, mild temperatures

The chance for showers will taper off tonight and Denver will be left with a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay near normal and fall to the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny morning, afternoon showers

Friday will start with a mostly sunny sky. This will boost temperatures to the upper 70s ahead of the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Cooler weekend and more afternoon showers

The chance for morning sunshine, highs in the 70s and afternoon thunderstorms will continue on Saturday.

Cooler and soggy conditions are on the way on Sunday.

This will be followed by a return to the pattern of a partly sunny start to the day followed by afternoon thunderstorms next week.