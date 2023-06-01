DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in this pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Showers taper off

This evening, thunderstorms will taper off and rain showers will start to clear overnight. Low temperatures will fall to around 50, which is seasonal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon storms

Friday will look similar to Thursday. Clouds will build in ahead of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as high temperatures climb to around 70 degrees.

Looking ahead: More showers, cooler temperatures

Heading into the weekend, there will be more showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be cooler and reach highs in the 60s to low 70s. The cooler temperatures will help to limit the threat of storms becoming severe.

By the start of the next workweek, temperatures will be more seasonal and climb to the mid-70s alongside a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.