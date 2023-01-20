DENVER (KDVR) — The metro area will have light snow possible over the weekend. The Pinpoint Weather team is also tracking a snowstorm for early next week. And, Denver weather still looks very cold with very few temperatures above freezing for the next week in Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Weather tonight: Flurries and cold

A snowstorm moving across northern New Mexico will deliver heavy snow to southeast Colorado. There are winter storm advisories for tough travel in those areas. That storm will lift light snow or flurries up to the Denver metro area. There could be light accumulation, especially from Interstate 70 south across the Palmer Divide toward Monument Hill.

Forecast snowfall across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Fairly cloudy and staying cold

Saturday will bring a few morning flurries mainly south of the city. There will be limited sunshine as lots of clouds stream across the region. Temperatures will struggle in the upper 20s to low 30s for the Front Range. As a matter of fact, there will only be a few spots across the state that barely get above freezing.

Forecast highs for Saturday from Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast

Looking ahead: Heavy snow to start next week

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for your Monday. Snow is expected to develop late Sunday night (more than likely after 9 p.m.). Snow will continue into Monday morning and slowly taper off late Monday afternoon/evening. Snow totals look impressive should the storm stay on its current track. The Front Range could be looking at more than 6 inches in some areas.

Pinpoint Weather team 7-day forecast

Once the snow ends Monday night, the metro will start to dry out. But, the cold air stays entrenched along the Front Range. Overnight lows will be in the teens each night. And, highs will struggle to get back above freezing by next Friday. Highs in the middle 40s are normal at this time of year, but winter’s cold is sticking around.