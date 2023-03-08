DENVER (KDVR) — There will be some flurries or snow showers moving across the Front Range and in Denver’s weather Wednesday evening. Accumulation looks to be mainly north of the city and very light. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast is calling for sunshine to return along with milder days.

Weather tonight: Cold and breezy

Once the snow showers end around midnight skies will start to clear across the area. The wind will be breezy at times with speeds between 10-15 mph and coming out of the southwest.

Temperatures will be below freezing across Colorado. Along the Front Range and in metro Denver overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s.

Forecast overnight low temperatures by Thursday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: Fire weather warning

It’ll be a mainly sunny day here in Denver on Thursday. You may find some high clouds at times. In the northern mountains, there will be some scattered snow showers. Temperatures will be chilly in the mountains. Along the Front Range and in metro Denver it’ll be a milder day with readings in the 40s and 50s.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Denver and parts of surrounding counties from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boulder, Jefferson, Broomfield, north Douglas, Denver and west Adams and Arapahoe counties could experience winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Elbert County and central and east Douglas County above 6,000 feet are also under the warning.

Forecast high temperatures on Thursday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Weekend rain showers

There will be more dry days than days with showers for the next week. Friday may bring some passing clouds to Denver. Snow will return to the Colorado mountains on Friday and continue at times over the weekend.

In Denver, there will be a few rain showers on both Saturday and Sunday. If the showers continue past sunset there is a chance a few may mix with light snow. However, there will be no accumulation.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting dry conditions to return to start next week. And, with mainly sunny skies, temperatures will start to feel more like spring. A few days next week are expected to reach the 60s.