DENVER (KDVR) — Abundant sunshine across Denver and the Front Range helped to start melting the snow that has been on the ground since the start of the New Year. The forecast for Denver weather from Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast calls for more mild days with highs even reaching the 50s several times in the coming week.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Planning Forecast

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

We expect mainly clear skies across the region which will make for another cold night. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing throughout the state with teens forecast for metro Denver. This will cause any melted snow to freeze again. So, watch for slick spots on mainly side streets and sidewalks.

Weather tomorrow: Mild and cloudy

An approaching storm from the west coast will push a lot of clouds across Colorado on Sunday. The outlook for Denver and the Front Range looks dry. However, it will still be mild despite all the clouds and limited sunshine. Our forecast highs are for seasonal temperartures in the 40s.

Pinpoint Weather team forecast highs for Sunday across Colorado

Looking ahead: A chance for rain and snow showers

The next chance for rain and snow arrives on Wednesday along the Front Range. The temperatures during the event look mild. That will keep the moisture as a mix for metro Denver. There is a small chance that the rain/snow mix could change to all snow for a few hours in the afternoon and evening over the Palmer Divide to the south of the city in places like Castle Rock, Parker, Larkspur and Monument. An accumulation of a slushy inch may be possible there.

Possible snow accumulation of less than an inch in areas shaded in blue to the south of Denver

The outlook after Wednesday’s rain and snow chance looks to turn dry for several days taking us into next weekend. The good news is we are running above average for snow, so a few days off isn’t a concern. And, the overall snowpack for the entire state is also above average for the season at around 118% of normal.