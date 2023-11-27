DENVER (KDVR) — The sunshine and dry conditions in Denver weather to start the week will be sticking around for several more days.

The weather pattern will allow temperatures to turn mild across metro Denver. According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, a chilly change will arrive again later in the week.

Forecast highs on Tuesday across metro Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Skies will remain clear during the overnight hours heading into Tuesday. The wind will be light and generally from the southwest. Temperatures will be cold and below average. The coldest readings will be in the Colorado high country with lows forecast to dip into the single digits both above and below zero in some locations.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and milder

It will be another sunny and dry day across the state on Tuesday. It will still be chilly across the mountains and points west with afternoon highs in the 30s. It will be a milder day east of the mountains and in metro Denver with highs reaching the low to mid 50s.

Forecast highs on Tuesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Chilly temperatures return again

The Colorado mountains will see snow showers with light accumulation on Thursday into Friday. A weak cold front will push some clouds across Denver and the Front Range and bring chilly temperatures again for the end of the work week. However, at this time, the forecast remains dry.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There could be a stray rain or snow shower especially south of the city on Saturday, but overall the chances are low. So, it looks like Denver will end November and start December with more dry days. Temperatures will turn more seasonal over the weekend and more mild again next week.