DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a sunny day across Colorado and in Denver weather to start the weekend. And Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, is forecasting more of the same for Sunday.

Weather tonight: Another cold night

Under mainly clear skies with light wind, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing across the state. The coldest readings will be in parts of the Colorado mountains. Some spots there could drop below zero again. Overnight lows for most of metro Denver and the Front Range will be in the cold teens.

Forecast overnight low temperatures by Sunday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and milder

Sunday in metro Denver is looking mostly sunny again. There may be some high clouds increasing late in the day which should make for a pretty sunset. Highs will be warming into the 50s across the Front Range. It’ll still be chilly in mountain towns with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Forecast highs on Sunday afternoon across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Warm before showers return

The workweek starts off with mainly sunny weather and dry conditions. Temperatures will be reaching near 60 degrees in metro Denver. Several snow chances will return to the Colorado mountains starting on Monday as a few storms push in from the west.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

A few rain showers will be possible by the middle of the week in Denver as some moisture from the mountains skips over the area. It is possible that a few rain showers could mix with snow showers during the overnight from Wednesday into Thursday. No accumulation is expected. There is another chance for rain and snow arriving at the beginning of next weekend.