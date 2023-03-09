DENVER (KDVR) — There will be increasing clouds in Denver’s weather through the overnight hours, with Friday set to bring mild conditions in the city and the start of snow in the mountains.

There are advisories for travel in the high country from Friday through Saturday, as snow in the mountains could be measured at more than a foot by late Saturday. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast will have the latest snow totals daily.

Snowfall forecast through Friday night from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: A cold night again

Even though there will be increasing clouds across the state that usually act like a blanket, temperatures are still expected to be below freezing.

The coldest readings will be in the mountain valleys with single digits. Most places will dip into the teens and 20s. Denver will be close to its average overnight low at this time of year.

Forecast lows by Friday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: Warming across the state

While snow will get underway in the Colorado mountains, it will be a mild day across the eastern half of the state, including metro Denver and the Front Range.

Afternoon readings reach the 50s to 60s in the city and upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Colorado. Even mountain temperatures will be mild, with most places above freezing in the 40s.

Forecast highs on Friday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Weekend rain showers

There will be a storm passing north of Colorado on Saturday that will send a weak cold front south into the Denver area. This will trigger a few rain showers across the area. These will be hit-and-miss, meaning most places will not see much rain.

On Sunday, behind the cold front, temperatures will cool back into the 40s. There is a chance of an isolated shower that could be rain and snow in a few spots, but with no accumulation expected along the Front Range.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Next week brings a mild few days, as temperatures are forecast to reach the 60s. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another weak cold front that brings temperatures to the 40s again on Thursday, along with a few rain showers for metro Denver.