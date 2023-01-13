DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is back across Denver on Friday with a few passing clouds as highs top out around the 50-degree mark in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sun with clouds

Clouds build in across the western half of the state with more sunshine along the Eastern Plains on Friday. Highs are above average near the 50-degree mark with light winds.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be across the Front Range Friday night with cool, but above-average lows in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Sunday snow chances

The weekend starts off with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs on Saturday are above average along the Front Range reaching the lower to middle 50s.

Clouds build in late Saturday with light snow starting along the Western Slope.

Snow really builds in for the mountains on Sunday with a small chance of a dusting in Denver. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 40s with cloudy skies.

Monday finishes off the holiday weekend with partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Clouds stick around through Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Another system arrives late Tuesday and into Wednesday, but the track of the system will determine what type of weather the Front Range will receive.

Snow chances are better in the higher elevations, and Denver may see an inch or two, but that may change.

Clouds clear out through Thursday with chilly highs in the upper 30s and low 40s for the middle of the week.