Denver (KDVR) – Denver will see mainly sunny skies with comfy highs in the upper 70s before some afternoon showers south of the metro.

Weather today: Brisk wind and afternoon showers

Most of the Front Range will see plenty of sunshine with a breeze out of the northeast. High temperatures are below average in the upper 70s with some afternoon showers, mostly south of the metro area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mild

Winds will slow overnight as extra clouds stick around. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the middle 50s, making Monday morning feel refreshing.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier

Monday kicks off the workweek with below average highs in the upper 70s as skies remain mostly sunny. The heat returns for the rest of the week with drier conditions. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday is warmer in the middle 90s with extra clouds and a brisk wind. The above average highs stick around in to the start of the weekend with low 90s on Saturday. There are also chances for some late day storms and brisk winds on Saturday afternoon.