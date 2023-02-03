DENVER (KDVR) — Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range, with more sunshine on the way in the Denver weather forecast.

The weekend will bring more sunshine and mild temperatures to Denver to continue that process. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast from the Pinpoint Weather team shows some metro cities possibly reaching 60 degrees.

A cold night ahead with below freezing and below zero temperatures expected

Weather tonight: Cold, breezy

Skies will remain mostly cloudy across the state during the overnight hours. The wind will turn breezy to windy across some of the higher mountain ranges. It will also be breezy at times across the Front Range foothills west of downtown Denver.

Temperatures will be cold again, with most places below freezing. The coldest spots will be across northwest Colorado and along the Interstate 76 corridor in northeast Colorado.

Forecast high temperatures for Saturday across Colorado from the Pinpoint Weather Team

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy

There will be some clouds early in Denver on Saturday before turning sunny for the remainder of the day. It will be breezy at times with westerly winds up to 15 to 18 mph. Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

The average high in Denver at this time of year is 44 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather team is predicting afternoon readings over the weekend to approach 50 degrees, with western and southern communities reaching the 60s.

Looking ahead: Low chances for snow

There are only two small chances for snow next week. The first arrives on Monday, with snow showers developing by late morning and continuing into the early evening. There is not a lot of cold air with this chance for snow, so expect limited, if any, accumulation and lots of melting.

Denver’s 7-day outlook from Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast

The second chance arrives on Thursday. It too looks to have limited moisture to produce accumulating snow, and the temperatures look too warm to have an impact on the roads.

Other than those two shots of snow, the forecast looks dry, mainly sunny and more seasonal for early February. And, it’s OK to have a break from the snow given that November, December and January all exceeded the normal snowfall and the season is running about a foot ahead.