DENVER (KDVR) — Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range, with more sunshine on the way in the Denver weather forecast for the weekend.

The weekend will bring more sunshine and mild temperatures to Denver with gusty winds across the state.

Weather today: Sunny & gusty

We have a mostly cloudy morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. It will be gusty at times with westerly winds up to 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures warm into the 50s so a nice day to get outside.

Weather tomorrow: Slightly cooler

Sunday is pretty much copy and paste – start with clouds, more sun by the afternoon, breezy winds, and another mild day.

The average high in Denver at this time of year is 44 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather team is predicting afternoon readings over the weekend to approach 50 degrees, with southern communities reaching the 60s.

Looking ahead: Low chances for snow

There are only two small chances for snow next week. The first arrives on Monday, with snow showers developing by late morning and continuing into the early evening. There is not a lot of cold air with this chance for snow, so expect limited, if any, accumulation and lots of melting.

The second chance arrives on Thursday. It too looks to have limited moisture to produce accumulating snow, and the temperatures look too warm to have an impact on the roads.

Other than those two shots of snow, the forecast looks dry, mainly sunny and more seasonal for early February. And, it’s OK to have a break from the snow given that November, December and January all exceeded the normal snowfall and the season is running about a foot ahead.