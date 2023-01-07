DENVER (KDVR) — Very little of the snow across the area has melted due to lots of clouds and temperatures stuck in the cold 30s.

The weather pattern for Denver weather this weekend will allow for more sunshine and milder temperatures reaching the seasonal middle 40s.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast even has the chance to reach 50 degrees.

Weather today: Sunshine with mild trend

Saturday will start off with some snow showers for the mountains and clouds across Denver and the Front Range.

Skies will turn sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach seasonal levels in the middle 40s.

Sunday continues with the mix of sun and clouds, just slightly warmer highs in the upper 40s.

The final Broncos game of the season at Mile High looks pleasant.

It will turn chilly toward the end of the game so make sure to bring warm attire.

Looking ahead: Another shot of rain and snow showers

The forecast from the Pinpoint Weather team is calling for the milder 40-degree afternoon highs to stick around for the next week. It’s even possible we could reach a warm 50 degrees by next Friday.

The only chance for rain or snow showers in Denver arrives on Wednesday. Right now it does not appear there will be much, if any, accumulating snow. But a shift in the storm track can always change that forecast. So, the Pinpoint Weather team will be vigilant and update daily.