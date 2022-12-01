DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is here for Thursday with mild highs in the 50s, just before snow and highs winds arrive on Friday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny, mild

Skies stay mostly clear Thursday allowing for highs to climb into the middle 50s. The above-average temperatures will feel comfortable with winds increasing later in the evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast for Dec. 1.

Weather tonight: Windy with mountain snow

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Dec. 1.

Clouds build over Denver Thursday night with snow falling in the higher elevations before sunrise.

Lows are mild in Denver, dipping to the low 30s.

Winds will become breezy as high wind warnings are in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday.

Pinpoint Weather: High wind warnings for Dec. 1-2.

Looking ahead: Friday mountain snow, breezy metro winds

Snow will continue to fall in the higher elevations until the mid-afternoon hours with 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulation for the mountain towns.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for the western half of the state through Friday evening.

Snowfall accumulation by Dec. 2 Areas under winter warnings and advisories for Dec. 2

Denver will see windy conditions continue Friday with winds at 15 to 25 mph with metro gusts up to 40 mph. Highs are close to seasonal with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecasted wind gusts for Dec. 2.

Sunshine builds back for Saturday, but temperatures are below average in the middle 40s. Sunday keeps the sunshine with highs in the lower 50s.

More snow moves into the mountains on Monday with cooler temperatures in the metro, around the upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 2, 2022.

Temperatures remain below average for the middle of next week with highs in the middle 40s and sunny skies.