DENVER (KDVR) – Denver will see plenty of sunshine today, as highs stay mild in the middle 70s, before storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Weather today: Comfy with PM storms

Sunshine early will lead to a few extra clouds in the afternoon as highs top out in the middle 70s. We could see a quick afternoon shower, but rain and storm chances are better in the evening hours for the Front Range.

Weather tonight: Rain exits

Rain showers will taper and clear after sunset today. Winds will slow overnight as temperatures dip into the middle 50s.

Looking ahead: Warming by dry week ahead

We begin the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Storm chances are low Monday and Tuesday afternoon, but we could see an isolated cell or two pop up. Highs on Tuesday will be a bit warmer and closer to seasonal averages in the middle 80s. Things dry out in the metro for the middle of the week with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s Wednesday.

We heat back up on Thursday afternoon with highs hitting 90 degrees with mainly sunny skies. Friday is also dry with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Saturday begins the next weekend with small chances for an afternoon storm with highs in the upper 80s.