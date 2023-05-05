DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a spring pattern of warmer than normal temperatures and the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

Weather today: Mild, few afternoon showers possible

Friday morning will start with sunshine, and by the afternoon, a few clouds will build in as wind gusts reach 30 mph.

Temperatures will climb from a morning low in the mid-40s to a high in the mid-70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year alongside an isolated chance for a few showers in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Cinco De Mayo forecast.

Weather tonight: Mild, a little breezy

Overnight Friday, clouds will clear as low temperatures fall down near 40 degrees. Winds will shift out of the south and pick up to gusts around 30 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight temperatures on May 5.

Looking ahead: Mild weekend, warmer workweek

The spring pattern will continue this weekend and into the start of next week. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny and breezy. There is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon when temperatures climb from a low of around 40 degrees to a high of around 70 degrees.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will help temperatures climb from the mid-70s on Monday to nearly 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance for showers will stay low on Monday and Tuesday, but the chance for afternoon showers will increase midweek with warmer temperatures.