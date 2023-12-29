DENVER (KDVR) — Under the influence of high pressure, skies remained sunny in Denver weather, allowing temperatures to warm 10-15 degrees above normal. The weekend will start off with more abundant sunshine as temperatures stay very mild for this time of year.

However, Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, is tracking slightly cooler temperatures to arrive by the end of the weekend.

Weather tonight: Few high clouds and cold

There will be some high thin clouds spilling across northeast Colorado overnight. The wind will be light and it will be cold again.

There will be single digits for overnight lows in some Colorado mountain towns. However, most places across the higher elevation will stay above zero unlike the last few nights when temperatures crashed into negative territory.

The eastern half of the state will be cold with temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s.

Weather tomorrow: One more mild day to enjoy

We will have plenty of sunshine along the Front Range and in metro Denver on Saturday. It will be dry and mild again with temperatures forecast to reach the mild 50s for a second day in a row.

There will be increasing clouds over the mountains and a low chance for a flurry hitting one or two of the highest peaks in the central mountain ranges.

Looking ahead: More seasonal temps and dry

The forecast for New Year’s Eve and Day in metro Denver is dry. There will be passing clouds both days.

Temperatures will be in the seasonal low 40s on Sunday and upper 40s close to 50 degrees for the holiday. If you have plans to be out New Year’s Eve, it will be pleasant, but cold. So, make sure to dress warm.

The quiet and dry weather pattern is forecast to continue into the first week of 2024. Temperatures will be around the average each day for early January.

Right now, there is no snow in sight. However, January is Denver’s sixth-snowiest month with an average of 6.5 inches possible.